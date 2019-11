Friday November 15, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Formed nearly a dozen years ago, David Wax Museum was formed by David Wax and partner Suz Slezak. With a new band and a new album, "Line of Light," the group is bringing its vibrant and eclectic mix of Americana, bluegrass and Latin influenced pop to KC. They will be supported by The Harmaleighs.