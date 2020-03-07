Now playing: History Repeats Brittany Howard
Danu – St. Patrick's Celebration

at Johnson County Community College

Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. Playing to standing room-only concerts throughout Ireland, Danú delivers high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuoso players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals have taken audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

This concert will take place in Yardley Hall, at the Carlsen Center on the Johnson County Community College campus.

