Saturday March 7, 2020 @ 8:00PM

at Johnson County Community College

Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. Playing to standing room-only concerts throughout Ireland, Danú delivers high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuoso players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals have taken audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

This concert will take place in Yardley Hall, at the Carlsen Center on the Johnson County Community College campus.