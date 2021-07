Sunday July 18, 2021 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Legendary KC folk musician Danny Cox returns to the Knuckleheads stage for his 78th birthday and the release of his new CD, "Danny Cox: Young and Hot - Live at the Cowtown Ballroom," recorded in 1973. This also marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of Cowtown Ballroom. Danny will be joined on stage by top KC musicians like Max Groove, Lonnie McFadden, Joe Cartwright and Kent Rausch.