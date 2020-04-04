Concerts & Events
Danielle Nicole: Livestream Concert
at Knuckleheads Saloon
With times as they are, Knuckleheads has come up with the next best thing to being there. Watch the Danielle Nicole Band from the comfort of your home. They'll be chatting with Danielle, and she'll perform through Knuckleheads' Facebook live streaming platform. You'll have the best seat in the house!
This is an all-new livestreaming concert, not a repeat of last week's.
A ticket must be purchased to access the livestream (link below). Please also email contractsandriders@gmail.com with the name of the Facebook account that will be used and the name of the ticket purchaser, and you will receive an invitation to view the livestream.