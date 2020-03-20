Danielle Nicole: As Live As She Can Be

Friday March 20, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With times as they are, Knuckleheads has come up with the next best thing to being there. Watch the Danielle Nicole Band from the comfort of your home. They'll be chatting with Danielle, and she'll perform through Knuckleheads' Facebook live streaming platform. You'll have the best seat in the house!

A ticket must be purchased to access the livestream. Please email contractsandriders@gmail.com with the name of the Facebook account that will be used, and you will receive an invitation to view the livestream.