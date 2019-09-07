Crossroads Music Fest 2019

Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 11:00AM

at Crossroads Arts District

KKFI's 15th annual Crossroads Music Fest showcases more than 30 musical artists from the Kansas City area and beyond, in six venues across the Crossroads Arts District. Headliners include Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, Split Lip Rayfield, plus The Freedom Affair, Shy Boys and many more. The event will also include day parties, a free musicians' health care clinic from Midwest Music Foundation and the MixMaster Music Conference. Visit this link for more details and a full lineup.