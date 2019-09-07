Now playing: Home Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Concerts & Events

Crossroads Music Fest 2019

Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 11:00AM

at Crossroads Arts District

KKFI's 15th annual Crossroads Music Fest showcases more than 30 musical artists from the Kansas City area and beyond, in six venues across the Crossroads Arts District. Headliners include Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, Split Lip Rayfield, plus The Freedom Affair, Shy Boys and many more. The event will also include day parties, a free musicians' health care clinic from Midwest Music Foundation and the MixMaster Music Conference. Visit this link for more details and a full lineup.

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Crossroads Arts District

Up Next

Country Music in Kansas City | Ken Burns' Country Music

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Listen No Thanks