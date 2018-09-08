Saturday September 8, 2018 @ 11:00AM

at Crossroads Arts District

Presented by Lead Bank, the 14th annual Crossroads Music Fest will feature a number of local and national acts across several stages in the Crossroads Arts District. The event will be co-headlined by Radkey with Quixotic and Hembree, as well as appearances from Hi-Lux, Brandon Phillips & the Condition, Cubanisms and many more. The festival will also include the MixMaster2018 music conference, a free musician's health care clinic, free day parties and City of Drums — a street performance from three local drill teams.