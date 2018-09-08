Now playing: Straight Shot DeVotchKa
Concerts & Events

14th Annual Crossroads Music Fest

Saturday September 8, 2018 @ 11:00AM

at Crossroads Arts District

Presented by Lead Bank, the 14th annual Crossroads Music Fest will feature a number of local and national acts across several stages in the Crossroads Arts District. The event will be co-headlined by Radkey with Quixotic and Hembree, as well as appearances from Hi-Lux, Brandon Phillips & the Condition, Cubanisms and many more. The festival will also include the MixMaster2018 music conference, a free musician's health care clinic, free day parties and City of Drums — a street performance from three local drill teams.

Tickets

Get Directions to Crossroads Arts District

Tags: Crossroads Music Fest

Up Next

Manchester Orchestra with The Front Bottoms

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close