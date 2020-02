Thursday February 27, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Approaching its third decade as a band, New Orleans-based Cowboy Mouth has played more than 3000 shows to more than 10 million fans. The group saw mainstream success in the 1990s with the Billboard-charting single "Jenny Says." Since then, Cowboy Mouth has gained a huge fanbase through its thrilling live performances. Frontman Fred LeBlanc remarks that "a Cowboy Mouth concert is like a Southern gospel revival without the religion."