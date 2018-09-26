Courtney Marie Andrews with Samantha Crain

Wednesday September 26, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Arizona-based singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews released "May Your Kindness Remain" earlier this year. The follow-up to her 2017 breakthrough album, "Honest Life," the new release has received critical acclaim from NPR Music, Rolling Stone and many more. It has been dubbed by Paste Magazine as "a rare blend of power and feeling that can bring you to your knees." She will be joined by Samantha Crain for this show.