Thursday August 29, 2019 @ 6:30PM

at Midwest Geneology Center

Kansas City PBS and Mid-Continent Public Library, with support from KFKF, will present a sneak peek of the new Ken Burns’ documentary series, Country Music, on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Midwest Genealogy Center Community Hall. In addition to the screening, the free event will include a discussion of country music’s greatest songs with author David Cantwell (Merle Haggard: The Running Kind, Heartaches by the Number: Country Music’s 500 Greatest Singles) and musician Scott “Rex” Hobart (Rex Hobart and the Misery Boys) who will also provide musical accompaniment.