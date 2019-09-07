Country Music in Kansas City | Ken Burns' Country Music

Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 1:30PM

at Kansas City Public Library: Plaza Branch

From the Carter Family to Bill Monroe, from Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash to Garth Brooks today, a succession of 20th-century performers – stars and lesser-knowns – have laid down the rich, uniquely American soundtrack known as country music. It gets the inimitable Ken Burns treatment in the filmmaker’s new documentary series Country Music, which premieres September 15 on PBS outlets including Kansas City’s KCPT. The Library and KCPT offer a preview screening, plus three short videos exploring Kansas City’s connections to the genre’s history and style. A subsequent discussion is led by local music connoisseur Chuck Haddix, director of the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Marr Sound Archives and radio host of KCUR’s signature show The Fish Fry, and longtime KFKF radio host and contributor Joy Peterson.