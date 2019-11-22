Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

Friday November 22, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Johnson County Community College

Armed only with sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. You’ve laughed at their hijinks on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Now watch them improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad take their audiences on a comedic high-wire act—just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter for all ages.

They're coming to Yardley Hall (on the Johnson County Community College campus) on the Scared Scriptless Tour.