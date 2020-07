Friday July 24, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Chubby Carrier comes from a lineage of zydeco musicians — his father taught him how to play accordion, and he started performing with his band at the age of 12. Along with winning a Grammy in 2010, Carrier has performed with artists like Tab Benoit and Doug Kershaw. Carrier and his Bayou Swamp Band will bring a "swamp-funky zydeco good time" to Knuckleheads this summer.