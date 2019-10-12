Saturday October 12, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Harrah's VooDoo Lounge

For more than 25 years, Virginia quintet Carbon Leaf has brought their "ether-electrified porch music" to audiences around the globe, pulling from folk, Americana, roots and rock traditions. The group's latest project is a four-part series called "Gathering," centered on life and death; love and loss; heartbreak, loneliness and landscape and, ultimately, the need for community, gathering and human connection.