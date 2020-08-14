Now playing: The Z Show #99 Skylar Rochelle
Johnson County Community College is presenting a free livestream audio event with Calvin Arsenia, in partnership with Carlsen Center Presents and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Based in Kansas City, Arsenia is an internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performance artist known for his elaborate, senstational concert experiences.

