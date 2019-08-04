Sunday August 4, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Bro Fest is back at Knuckleheads, with three bands of brothers! With rousing blues and roots-influenced tunes, The Nace Brothers have been getting audiences on their feet for the past 30 years. Brothers Jimmy and David Nace come from a long line of musicians, and channel that rich heritage into their songwriting and performances with bandmates T.J. Erhardt and Paul Greenlease. They'll be celebrating David Nace's birthday, and will be accompanied by The Cate Brothers, a singer-songwriter duo from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Columbia, Missouri trio rhythm and blues trio The Bel Airs.