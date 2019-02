Wednesday February 13, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Folly Theater

In partnership with Park University International Center for Music, Bridges of the Heart is the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra's signature Valentine's concert for lovers of great music. The concert will feature award-winning soloists Dilshod Narzillaev, Laurel Gagnon, Igor Khukhua and Vladislav Kosminov, performing works by Chopin, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky, Haydn and more.