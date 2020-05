Friday June 12, 2020 @ 4:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Briar Fest VI returns with a livestream/live audience party at Knuckleheads. The event benefits Mimi's Pantry, an organization in Kansas City that provides groceries to those in need.

The music lineup includes several KC-based artists:

5 p.m. – Jaclyn Bell Band

6 p.m. – Cowtown Country Club

7 p.m. – Jimmy Bratcher 7:00pm

8 p.m. – Strawbillys

9 p.m. – Free Rent Band

10 p.m. – Grand Marquis

11 p.m. – Stone Cutters Union