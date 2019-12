Friday December 13, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Based in Denton, Texas, and still thriving 30 years after its formation, Brave Combo is America's premier dance band. The Grammy Award-winning band mixes salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, zydeco and much more. Brave Combo's vivid music has been heard in David Byrne's "True Stories" film, the hit TV series "Ugly Betty," "The Simpsons" and many more.