Brandon Miller Album Release with Danielle Nicole

Saturday August 1, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Kansas City-based rock and blues guitarist Brandon Miller is celebrating the release of his album, "Virtue and Vice," at Knuckleheads on Aug. 1. With influences like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and the Allman Brothers, Miller has gained recognition for his deft guitar playing, as a leader of his own blues trio and with the Danielle Nicole Band.

Special guest Danielle Nicole will support the show.