Concerts & Events

Brandon Miller

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Kansas City-based rock and blues guitarist Brandon Miller is back at Knuckleheads with his latest album, "Virtue and Vice." With influences like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and the Allman Brothers, Miller has gained recognition for his deft guitar playing, as a leader of his own blues trio and with the Danielle Nicole Band. 

This is a live, in-person show, but the concert will also be livestreamed. Tickets for the livestream are available at this link

Tables and selected seats are sold together for social distancing. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m., in accordance with city guidelines.

