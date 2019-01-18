The Band That Fell To Earth: A Tribute To David Bowie

Friday January 18, 2019 @ 8:00PM - Saturday January 19, 2019 @ 11:59PM

at recordBar

The Band That Fell To Earth will be back for its fourth annual tribute to David Bowie with a weekend of concerts at recordBar. The group features 13 of Kansas City's most prominent rock, jazz and folk musicians, along with American Sign Language interpretation and professional video projection. Each night of this year's event — Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19 — will feature different guest vocalists and unique set lists. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to KC For Refugees, an organization that creates a welcoming environment for refugees moving to and living in the greater Kansas City area.