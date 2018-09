Saturday September 29, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at CrossroadsKC

In 2016, the BoDeans celebrated the 30-year anniversary of its debut effort, "Love and Hope and Sex and Dreams." The group released its 13th studio album – aptly entitled "Thirteen" – in 2017, and continues to deliver dynamic, high-energy performances to fans across the world. Freddy Jones Band will open this show.