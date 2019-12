Friday December 13, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

A Grammy winner, Blues Hall of Famer, 12-time Blues Music Award winner and B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Bobby Rush has an astonishing 60-plus-year career. The 85-year-old continues to tour and put on a riveting live show. He's doing A Very Merry Booty Christmas at Knuckleheads, with special guest J.J. Johnson.