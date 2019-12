Thursday December 26, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Bob & Una Walkenhorst are a father/daughter songwriting duo based in Kansas City. The duo combines the veteran musicianship of Bob Walkenhorst — the long celebrated frontman of The Rainmakers — and daughter Una, an emerging indie songwriter. The title track from their debut album, "For Tomorrow," was voted Top Song of 2018 by listeners of 90.9 The Bridge.