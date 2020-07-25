Billy Strings' Streaming Strings Tour Simulcast
at Uptown Theater
Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings tour will be simulcasted to eight independent music venue screens across the country on Saturday, July 25!
This is a livestream event that can be viewed in person at the Uptown Theater. Billy Strings will perform a full band set from the Exit/In in Nashville, while simulcasting an exclusive, professionally produced livestream on the Uptown's video screen and audio from their state-of-the-art concert PA. All attendees and employees are required to wear face masks, per the City of Kansas City, Missouri's mandate.
The intent is to contribute to NIVA’s & IPA’s mission to #SaveOurStages and offer an alternative viewing experience for those who might prefer to view Billy Strings’ tour from a brick and mortar music venue that otherwise cannot host live music on their stages.
Tickets are general admission and seating is first-come first-serve. Attendees will be seated first-come first-serve in groups of up to four people (with limited availability for groups of 6-10), with each "pod" of seats at least six feet away from other guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., "virtual doors" for the stream are at 6:30 p.m., and Billy Strings' livestream performance begins promptly at 7 p.m.
More information, safety precautions and FAQs about the event are at this link.