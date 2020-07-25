Billy Strings' Streaming Strings Tour Simulcast

Saturday July 25, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Uptown Theater

Billy Strings’ Streaming Strings tour will be simulcasted to eight independent music venue screens across the country on Saturday, July 25!

This is a livestream event that can be viewed in person at the Uptown Theater. Billy Strings will perform a full band set from the Exit/In in Nashville, while simulcasting an exclusive, professionally produced livestream on the Uptown's video screen and audio from their state-of-the-art concert PA. All attendees and employees are required to wear face masks, per the City of Kansas City, Missouri's mandate.

The intent is to contribute to NIVA’s & IPA’s mission to #SaveOurStages and offer an alternative viewing experience for those who might prefer to view Billy Strings’ tour from a brick and mortar music venue that otherwise cannot host live music on their stages.

Tickets are general admission and seating is first-come first-serve. Attendees will be seated first-come first-serve in groups of up to four people (with limited availability for groups of 6-10), with each "pod" of seats at least six feet away from other guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., "virtual doors" for the stream are at 6:30 p.m., and Billy Strings' livestream performance begins promptly at 7 p.m.

More information, safety precautions and FAQs about the event are at this link.