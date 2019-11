Tuesday November 12, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Liberty Hall

Best known as the frontman and primary songwriter of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan has also had a solo music career that began with 2004's "TheFutureEmbrace." He embarks on a 12-date tour for his 2017 release, "Ogilala." Fans can also expect to hear music from Smashing Pumpkins and his supergroup Zwan.