Wednesday October 16, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Formed 30 years ago in Ventura, California, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is bringing its swingin' sound to Knuckleheads. With sold-out concerts across the country, TV appearances on the Super Bowl and "Dancing With the Stars," and appearances with symphony orchestras, the group celebrates and revitalizes the notion of jazz and swing music.