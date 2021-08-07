Saturday August 7, 2021 @ 8:00AM - Saturday August 7, 2021 @ 9:00PM

at Historic Harrisonville Square

Our great State of Missouri is turning 200! The Bicentennial Birthday Block Party celebrates with a fun, free, family-friendly event day (and night) in the historic heart of Harrisonville, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music performances including Bluegrass on the Bricks with The Unfit Wives and Whiskey Mash Band, plus many more. Plus Harrisonville Farmers & Artists Market, Antique Transportation Show, For History Lovers, Kids Fun, Bike Rodeo, Junk in the Trunk Flea Market, Ice Cream Social and food. More info at the button!