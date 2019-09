Saturday September 28, 2019 @ 10:00PM

at Encore at the Uptown Theater

Becca Mancari is a storyteller who's lived all over the world and collected plenty of tales along the way. Now based in Nashville, she spins the sounds and stories of the modern world into songs that mix the organic stomp of American roots music with the approach and attitude of raw rock and roll. Frances Cone will open the show.