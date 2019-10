Saturday October 5, 2019 @ 8:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Described by Rolling Stone as "pure Americana heart and soul," the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash are the voice and vision of songwriter Mark Stuart. The group debuted 20 years ago, jumping to the forefront of the alt-country music scene, even after receiving accolades from Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and the Man in Black himself.