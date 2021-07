Saturday July 24, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present Lemonad(e) Park — an outdoor, socially distanced concert series — for its second season! This evening's lineup includes Back Alley Brass Band, Sam Wells, Les Izmore & the GOATS, and Chalis O'Neal.