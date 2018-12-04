Bach Home For the Holidays

Tuesday December 4, 2018 @ 7:30PM

at Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral

The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will be doing a rare performance of J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio with Musica Vocale, conducted by Arnold Epley. It will also feature vocal soloists Jay Carter, Kyle Stegall, Jason Steigerwalt and Lindsey Lang. Kick off the holiday season with this Christmas narrative as seen through the eyes of the angels, shepherds, and magi — some of Bach's most sublime music!