Apocalypse Meow 13 Livestream Concert

Saturday November 7, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Your Computer!

Midwest Music Foundation presents the 13th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit, this year broadcast as a livestream concert. Look forward to a night of virtual performances from Alejandro Escovedo, Jon Dee Graham, Roman Numerals, Kadesh Flow, Brett Anderson of Ha Ha Tonka, Nathan Corsi Band, Heels and more. The concert and online auction will be broadcast through MMF's Facebook page.

Apocalypse Meow is the organization's primary event for Abby’s Fund For Musicians’ Health Care — providing area musicians and industry workers with essential health care grants.