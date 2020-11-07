Now playing: Turntables Janelle Monae
Concerts & Events

Apocalypse Meow 13 Livestream Concert

at Your Computer!

Midwest Music Foundation presents the 13th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit, this year broadcast as a livestream concert. Look forward to a night of virtual performances from Alejandro Escovedo, Jon Dee Graham, Roman Numerals, Kadesh Flow, Brett Anderson of Ha Ha Tonka, Nathan Corsi Band, Heels and more. The concert and online auction will be broadcast through MMF's Facebook page

Apocalypse Meow is the organization's primary event for Abby’s Fund For Musicians’ Health Care — providing area musicians and industry workers with essential health care grants.

MORE INFO

Get Directions to Your Computer!

Related articles

Episode Alejandro Escovedo, "Real Animal"
Episode Ha Ha Tonka, "Death of a Decade"
Episode Ha Ha Tonka, "Lessons"
Episode Alejandro Escovedo Kansas City Tour
Episode Ha Ha Tonka: 'Heart-Shaped Mountain' Tour

Up Next

The Truman Open Mic Night 2

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close