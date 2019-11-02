Apocalypse Meow 12 Night 2

Saturday November 2, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Drexel Hall

Midwest Music Foundation presents the 12th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit concert. The event raises funds for Abby's Fund For Musicians' Health Care, which provides financial assistance to KC-area musicians in need of emergency health care. The main event at Drexel Hall features two stages of music, with Shy Boys (pictured above), Nublvckcity, Slights and Jesus Loves the Atom Bomb. Kristie Stremel, Anna Cole & the Other Lovers and AP (spoken word) will perform on the acoustic stage.