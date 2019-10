Friday November 1, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Mills Record Company

Midwest Music Foundation presents the 12th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit concert. The event raises funds for Abby's Fund For Musicians' Health Care, which provides financial assistance to KC-area musicians in need of emergency health care. The first evening of the event is free and all ages, featuring local groups Chris Meck & the Second Sons and The Sluts.