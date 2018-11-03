Now playing: City of Angels Head and the Heart
Apocalypse Meow 11 Night 2

Saturday November 3, 2018 @ 6:00PM

at recordBar

90.9 The Bridge and Midwest Music Foundation present the 11th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit concert. The event raises funds for Abby's Fund For Musicians' Health Care, which provides financial assistance to KC-area musicians in need of emergency health care. The main event at recordBar features two stages of music, with Bacon Shoe, The Almighty Trouble Brothers, Chris Meck & the Second Sons, Chase the Horseman, Jen Harris, Kelly Hunt (pictured above) and Eems. 

