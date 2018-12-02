Now playing: Talk
Angela Hagenbach

Sunday December 2, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at Johnson County Community College

Angela Hagenbach has been a staple of Kansas City's jazz scene for nearly three decades, and has gained acclaim across the country for her resplendent vocal work. The singer-songwriter will perform with pianist Roger Wilder, bassist Tyrone Clark, drummer Michael Warren and other KC-based jazz musicians. 

This event will take place in Polsky Theatre, located in the Carlsen Center on the Johnson County Community College campus.

