Thursday September 20, 2018 @ 12:00PM - Sunday January 6, 2019 @ 12:00AM

at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

New York–based artist Angela Dufresne makes a scene with her large-scale paintings and videos in this exhibition of works spanning nearly a decade. Focusing on her signature depictions of modern life, through her compositions, Dufresne connects us to the history of painting and cinema.