Wednesday October 21, 2020 @ 6:00PM - Saturday October 24, 2020 @ 11:59PM

at Your Computer!

With four nights of live streamed music, conversation and music education, Ameri'kana Fest is an exploration of American music, from Oct. 21 to 24. It will feature Making Movies, Los Lobos, Terrance and Marcella Simien, Flor De Toloache, The Sensational Barnes Brothers & Deborah Barnes, Cedric Burnside, Boo Mitchell, Reverend Charles Hodges, Martha Gonzalez, Nina Diaz, Luke Winslow-King, Addie Sartino & Brandon Yangmi of the Greeting Committee, Erin McGrane and a new generation of young songwriters.

The livestream is free, but VIP packages with food, beverage and merch are also available. Proceeds benefit Art As Mentorship.