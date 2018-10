Tuesday October 16, 2018 @ 7:30PM

at Musical Theater Heritage

Hailed by Downbeat as one of the top 20 jazz drummers in America, Allison Miller marries her love of composition, drumming and community with her band Boom Tic Boom. The band has been met with critical acclaim; its album has made top 10 jazz albums lists for several publications, and its title track is included in NPR's 2018 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women.