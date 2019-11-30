Saturday November 30, 2019 @ 10:00AM

at Union Station

Hosted by Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, the 9th annual Holiday Swing is the Midwest's biggest handmade holiday shopping event, including more than 150 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, a festive photobooth and holiday cheer at one of the most beautifully decorated holiday destinations in Kansas City. This is a free event, happening on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 to 5 p.m.