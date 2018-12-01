Saturday December 1, 2018 @ 10:00AM - Sunday December 2, 2018 @ 6:00PM

at Union Station

Hosted by Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, the 8th annual Holiday Swing is the Midwest's biggest handmade holiday shopping event, including more than 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, cash bar, whimsical photobooth and holiday cheer at one of the most beautifully decorated holiday destinations in Kansas City. This is a free event, happening on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.