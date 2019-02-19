Tuesday February 19, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Sprint Center

As 2CELLOS, Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser have sold out tours across the globe, spanning genres from classical and film music to pop and rock. They've both collaborated with a range of artists, composers and producers, including Elton John, George Michael, Queens of the Stone Age, T-Bone Burnett and Andrea Bocelli. The duo is touring on its 2019 Let There Be Cello Tour, with special guest Jon McLaughlin.