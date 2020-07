Saturday August 1, 2020 @ 10:00AM

at Your Computer!

The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair presents The 10th Annual Summer Swing — a virtual craft fair, where you can enjoy offerings from more than 50 local makers and artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The event will be broadcast live from The Kansas City Museum, with food trucks for socially distance dining. Support our community and local, small businesses.