Bridge Block Party
Kick off your Memorial Day weekend for The Bridge Block Party! Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, we'll be spinning three back-to-back tracks from your favorite Bridge artists — from Phoebe Bridgers to Prince, Shy Boys to Sly and the Family Stone. Our staff and hosts will be on deck 24/7 to present you with the tuneage.
And we're welcoming you to suggest three-song sets from your favorites by filling out the form below!
***
Request Your 3-Song Set
Choose three songs from your favorite artist!