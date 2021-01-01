Kick off your Memorial Day weekend for The Bridge Block Party! Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, we'll be spinning three back-to-back tracks from your favorite Bridge artists — from Phoebe Bridgers to Prince, Shy Boys to Sly and the Family Stone. Our staff and hosts will be on deck 24/7 to present you with the tuneage.

And we're welcoming you to suggest three-song sets from your favorites by filling out the form below!

