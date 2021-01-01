Now playing: Parted Ways Heartless Bastards

Bridge Block Party

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend for The Bridge Block Party! Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, we'll be spinning three back-to-back tracks from your favorite Bridge artists — from Phoebe Bridgers to Prince, Shy Boys to Sly and the Family Stone. Our staff and hosts will be on deck 24/7 to present you with the tuneage.

And we're welcoming you to suggest three-song sets from your favorites by filling out the form below!

***

The Bridge Block Party is sponsored by BG Law

Request Your 3-Song Set

Choose three songs from your favorite artist!

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close