The Bridge A to Z

2021 marks 20 years of music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we're kicking it off with a big celebration!

Starting at noon on New Year's Day, we'll begin our milestone anniversary by playing every song in our music library from A to Z — that's about 9 days of music!

It'll all lead up to our new Saturday night music discovery block on Jan. 9, with the premiere of Sonic Spectrum with Robert Moore from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by The Z Show with Skylar Rochelle. Tune in and follow along here for the playlist.