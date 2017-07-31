Under The Flyover: Lawrence Field Day Fest

0 AZP | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Lawrence Field Day Fest took downtown Lawrence by storm from July 13 through July 15. This was the sixth year Lawrence Field Day Fest supported the local music scene, welcoming more than 90 acts to eight venues along Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kan. Most of the bands were based in the Kansas City area, with some migrating from Wichita and Manhattan, Kan. Lawrence Field Day Fest also welcomed many appearances from bands who came from afar in cities like Cincinnati, Omaha, Neb. and Denver.

1 AZP | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick AZP travelled from Omaha for a late-night performance on the opening day of Lawrence Field Day Fest. AZP has quite the fanbase in Lawrence and frequently plays with local staple, Toughies. At the Replay Lounge, AZP warmed the crowd with their unique compositions that fall somewhere between hip hop, soul and rock.

2 Maybe Not | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Lawrence pop rock artist Maybe Not graced audience members with a solo acoustic performance. Despite performing under the weather with an illness, Maybe Not did not disappoint those who visited the rare concert on the Greenhouse Culture stage.

3 Jamil Apostol | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Jamil Apostol traveled far from his home in Black Mountain, N.C. for a folk performance in the Raven Bookstore. Playing in front of a small crowd for an intimate performance, Jamil's howls echoed through the small, locally-owned book shop.

4 CS Luxem | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Lawrence Field Day Fest can't seem to exist without local music veteran CS Luxem. CS Luxem is a staple in the Lawrence, KS music scene with his trippy, looping, psychedelic folk vibes. On this night, he played with a full backing band and performed many of his classic songs with a harder, and sometimes fresher, composition.

5 Crystal Rose | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Crystal Rose stopped by the Replay Lounge for a live performance on Lawrence Field Day Fest's opening night, showing the Lawrence community what she does in Kansas City on a weekly basis.

6 Foxlin | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick Foxlin is usually an acoustic folk duo from Saint Joseph. However, Ryan Johnson performed solo at the Raven Bookstore, serenading the crowd with his peaceful and melodic tunes. As one of the last acts to play on the opening evening, Foxlin made sure to send the crowd home with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

7 Bird Girls | Photo: Mason Kilpatrick The Eighth Street Taproom is a venue with a unique and intimate feel. The set up is in the basement of the venue with very little red lighting. Kansas City rock group Bird Girls performed at the Taproom in front of a dancing crowd that couldn't be seen because of the dark setup. The Bird Girls were loud and played hard, with their drummer giving one of the best performances of the night.