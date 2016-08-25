Jessica Paige and Casey Bond

Jessica Paige is a singer-songwriter who has had plenty of time to work on her soul. A three-time veteran of American Idol, she spent the years when most of her peers were in college caring for her grandmother. Her musical career has been a series of emotional moments, in part because of what happened on a fateful day of Lake Lotawana wakeboarding. Her song, “Beautiful Life,” delves into the idea that you can be surrounded by joy even when you’re at a crossroads. And that’s why we asked Casey Bond of Blvd Tavern, which is literally in KC’s Crossroads, to make us a drink based on Paige’s summer vibes. And just like Field of Dreams, she found some unlikely inspiration in the cornfields for the cocktail "Bella Vida".
Kansas City artist Jessica Paige performs ‘Beautiful Life’ in The Bridge’s Radio Studio A during an Eight One Sixty broadcast.View
Great! Select your provider below: