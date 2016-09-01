BLKFLANL & Ryan Maybee

About This Episode

Sometimes someone gets you. You have the same worldview or style or you’re both driven for reasons you can’t explain. That’s BLKFLANL, the hip-hop duo of Morgan Cooper and producer Conductor Williams. The two just keep bringing their metaphorical lunch pail to the studio, willing our society to address issues of violence and acceptance, speaking directly about the issue of police shootings. In “Keep Me Safe,” they lay out the message of moving forward in a positive direction even in the wake of racial and social pressure to crumble. Behind the bar of The Rieger, Ryan Maybee found strength and brightness in the song and decided to combine both in his cocktail shaker for his creation, "Free at Last".